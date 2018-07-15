‘We didn’t know what was coming’: Arborg family says storm ripped through farm

A family living near Arborg, Man. said a small twister touched down and tore through their farm Saturday night, knocking down trees and throwing heavy equipment around the property.

“There was no time to react,” said Darcy Timchishen with Timchishen Seed Farms.

“We were standing on the front deck watching the clouds start spinning and rolling and we thought we better go inside.”

Timchishen said the storm took down several trees, knocked over tools, and dented bins on his property.

Meanwhile, his wife Marcy and their two young children were watching inside the home in fear.

“Trying to get them downstairs as quick as possible… I think that really scared them,” she said. “It was pretty serious for them.”

For now, Timchishen will spend the next few days cleaning up the mess left behind, and reaching out to his insurance company.

“It could’ve been a lot worse.”

Environment Canada said they are still working to confirm if a twister actually touched down near Arborg.