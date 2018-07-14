Lightning strikes knock out power in northern Manitoba

Manitoba Hydro crews are working to restore power across northern parts of the province on Saturday.

The affected areas include Flin Flon, The Pas, and the area north of Grand Rapids.

Hydro said lightning strikes caused the outages. A severe weather system went through the region Friday night and into Saturday. As of Saturday afternoon the storm was in the Thompson area.

Several areas have been restored but the weather could knock out more lines, Manitoba Hydro said. As of Saturday afternoon, crews were working to restore two lines and a couple others that run into Saskatchewan.

Hydro said several thousand customers have been affected by the outages.

To report an outage, visit the Manitoba Hydro website.