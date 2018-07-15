The Indian Village at Calgary Stampede renamed Elbow River Camp

The Calgary Stampede says its annual display of Indigenous culture that goes back more than 100 years will no longer be called “Indian Village.”

On Sunday, the final day of this year’s Stampede, officials announced the village of more than two dozen teepees will be renamed Elbow River Camp.

“[The] world has evolved and changed,” said David Sibbald, president of the Calgary Stampede.

“The Indian village has been a very proud component, but we all know the sensitivity around the word as the world has moved to an Indigenous base.”

The name “Indian Village” goes back to 1912, when First Nations people were invited by Stampede founder Guy Weadick to join his new event and celebrate their culture. Since then, tipi owners have set up camp by the Elbow River during the Stampede, inviting the world to share in their way of life.

Stampede CEO Warren Connell said the change was led by the tipi owners with support from the Stampede, noting the owners made the final decision.

“The change is actually to help and understanding between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people who have put up certain blocks not understanding the historical significance,” Connell said.

Michael Meguinis, a spokesman for the tipi owners, said the name “Indian Village” never bothered him. But he said it’s no longer accepted by some people, so it’s time for a change.

“With the stigma ‘Indian’ around the world, it is time for a change because Mother Earth is changing, everybody has to change.”

Meguinis said the discussion around the name change began two years ago. A few options were explored and “Elbow River Camp” was the final name everyone agreed on.

“It has a historical reference. Back in the day — because of the three distinct languages — when you made a reference to where you were going, people would point to the elbow and everybody knew what that meant.”

The Calgary Stampede says the name change is effective immediately.

The name “Indian Princess” will change, too. Cieran Starlight — the 21-year-old current princess — said the change is in part to make things easier for future young women who take on the role, and to make non-Indigenous people more comfortable.

“Personally I have experienced a lot of confrontation around the name,” Starlight said. “It’s become very hard for me to explain it in a way that people understand.”

Starlight did not know what the new title would be.

The Indian Princess represents all five nations of Treaty 7 — Kainai, Tsuut’ina, Stoney-Nakoda, Siksika and Piikani — as well as the village and the Calgary Stampede.

For 106 years, Indian Village has been a place and name with great historical significance, honouring the relationship of the Tipi Owners with Stampede. The Tipi Owners and the Stampede are changing the name of the Village to Elbow River Camp. pic.twitter.com/GucazYnVVi — Calgary Stampede (@calgarystampede) July 15, 2018

— With files from The Canadian Press