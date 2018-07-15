Police confirm body discovered in Saint John River, foul play not suspected
A A
Saint John Police have confirmed that the body of a man was located in the Saint John River on Saturday.
Police say they were notified of the body being discovered at approximately 6:35 a.m., near Brandy Point Road close to the Westfield Ferry.
READ MORE: Police investigating discovery of body in Saint John River
The remains have been identified and at this time, foul play is not suspected.
Police say that at the request of the family, no further details are being released.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.