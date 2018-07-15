Police confirm body discovered in Saint John River, foul play not suspected

Saint John Police have confirmed that the body of a man was located in the Saint John River on Saturday.

Police say they were notified of the body being discovered at approximately 6:35 a.m., near Brandy Point Road close to the Westfield Ferry.

The remains have been identified and at this time, foul play is not suspected.

Police say that at the request of the family, no further details are being released.