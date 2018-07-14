Police investigating discovery of body in Saint John River

An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in the Saint John River Saturday morning.

New Brunswick RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Laurent Lemieux has confirmed to Global News that body was discovered in the Grand Bay-Westfield area.

The cause of death and identity of the victim remains under investigation.

Cpl. Lemieux says the investigation has been turned over to the Saint John Police Force.

More to come.