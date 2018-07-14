Projectile damages Halifax Transit bus, sends passenger to hospital
An unknown projectile forced a Halifax Transit bus passenger to take a trip to the hospital Saturday afternoon.
In a news release, Halifax Regional Police said the incident happened at 1:16 p.m. in the 50 block of the Bedford Highway.
READ MORE: Yarmouth man charged after stolen SUV strikes Halifax utility pole
Police say the projectile damaged the bus, and a passenger was injured as a result.
The person was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident also forced traffic to be reduced to one inbound lane on the Bedford Highway.
READ MORE: Man, 22, in serious condition following shooting in Saint John
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.