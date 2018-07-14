Traffic
July 14, 2018 2:03 pm
Updated: July 14, 2018 2:06 pm

Projectile damages Halifax Transit bus, sends passenger to hospital

By Online Producer  Global News

A Halifax Transit bus is seen in this undated file photograph.

Alexander Quon/Global News
An unknown projectile forced a Halifax Transit bus passenger to take a trip to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

In a news release, Halifax Regional Police said the incident happened at 1:16 p.m. in the 50 block of the Bedford Highway.

Police say the projectile damaged the bus, and a passenger was injured as a result.

The person was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident also forced traffic to be reduced to one inbound lane on the Bedford Highway.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

