Projectile damages Halifax Transit bus, sends passenger to hospital

An unknown projectile forced a Halifax Transit bus passenger to take a trip to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

In a news release, Halifax Regional Police said the incident happened at 1:16 p.m. in the 50 block of the Bedford Highway.

Police say the projectile damaged the bus, and a passenger was injured as a result.

The person was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident also forced traffic to be reduced to one inbound lane on the Bedford Highway.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.