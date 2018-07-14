Police investigate after gunshots fired overnight in Old Montreal

Montreal police are investigating after gunshots were fired overnight in Old Montreal in the city’s Villemarie borough.

Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois said officers patrolling the area heard what sounded like gunshots at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, near the intersection of Saint-Laurent Boulevard and Notre-Dame Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, people were seen fleeing.

A perimeter was quickly set up to protect the scene.

A canine unit and a forensics team was dispatched to assist in the investigation.

Investigators discovered a bullet hole in a vehicle parked on Notre-Dame Street, but have not located any victims or suspects.

The perimeter was lifted at around 10 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.