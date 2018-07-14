Police investigate after gunshots fired overnight in Old Montreal
Montreal police are investigating after gunshots were fired overnight in Old Montreal in the city’s Villemarie borough.
Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois said officers patrolling the area heard what sounded like gunshots at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, near the intersection of Saint-Laurent Boulevard and Notre-Dame Street.
When officers arrived at the scene, people were seen fleeing.
READ MORE: Woman attacked at Montreal’s Place-des-Arts Metro station
A perimeter was quickly set up to protect the scene.
A canine unit and a forensics team was dispatched to assist in the investigation.
READ MORE: Man arrested in connection with Pointe-Claire shooting
Investigators discovered a bullet hole in a vehicle parked on Notre-Dame Street, but have not located any victims or suspects.
The perimeter was lifted at around 10 a.m.
The investigation is ongoing.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.