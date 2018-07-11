Woman, 39, attacked at Montreal’s Place-des-Arts metro station

An attack left one woman injured and Ville-Marie’s Place-des-Arts metro closed late Tuesday night.

Montreal police (SPVM) responded to multiple calls about the attack around 10:15 p.m.

READ MORE: Montreal police search for suspects in overnight shooting, stabbing on St-Laurent

Police found the 39-year-old victim with minor wounds from a sharp object to her upper body.

The suspect, a 37-year-old man fled the scene, but was later arrested by Montreal police (SPVM) near Sherbrooke and de Bleury Street.

“The victim was treated for minor injuries, her life was never in danger,” said SPVM spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard.

“The suspect was the victim’s ex-boyfriend.”

The Place-des-Arts metro station was closed overnight for investigations, it was reopened ahead of Wednesday morning’s rush hour.