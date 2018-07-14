Northern N.B. man remains in custody after allegedly threatening several people

A 39-year-old man from northern New Brunswick is facing charges after he allegedly made threats against several individuals.

New Brunswick RCMP say they arrested Kevin Lavallée of Eel River Crossing on Monday as a result of the complaint.

Officers executed a search warrant at his home on Welsh Road the next day, where they located what is believed to be cocaine, prescription pills and drug paraphernalia.

Lavallée appeared in Campbellton provincial court on Tuesday to face charges of uttering threats, criminal harassment and assault.

Police say he could face further charges.

Lavallée remains in custody and is scheduled to reappear in court Monday for a bail hearing.