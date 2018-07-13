Crime
Police investigating boat theft in Fredericton area

Police say this boat was stolen from a Fredericton-area campground sometime last month.

Police are investigating after a boat, boat motor and trailer were stolen in Upper Kingsclear, N.B., last month.

West District RCMP say a 2015 silver and cream coloured Lowe aluminum boat, a 2016 black Mercury motor and a 2015 silver Karavan trailer with New Brunswick licence plate TPF 997 were all stolen.

READ MORE: N.S. RCMP investigating second report of stolen boat in 2 weeks

Police say the theft happened sometime between June 16 at 5 p.m. and June 17 at 1 p.m.

The theft is believed to have occurred at the Woolastook Park campground on Route 102, which is a 25-minute drive from Fredericton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Brunswick RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

