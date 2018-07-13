Sacha Baron Cohen character says Sarah Palin is ‘bleeding fake news,’ demands apology

Sacha Baron Cohen responded to Sarah Palin after she criticized him on Facebook earlier this week, claiming Showtime and the comedian “duped” her into believing Cohen was a disabled U.S veteran.

“I join a long list of American public personalities who have fallen victim to the evil, exploitive, sick ‘humor’ of the British ‘comedian’ Sacha Baron Cohen,” Palin wrote in the Facebook post about Cohen’s new show titled, Who Is America?

Cohen retweeted a new Twitter account that’s apparently his “citizen journalist” character: Billy Wayne Ruddick Jr., PhD.

Ruddick Jr. penned an open letter to Palin in which he identified himself as the founder, CEO and accountant of Truthbrary.org.

“I did NOT say I was a War Vet,” he wrote. “I was in the service – not military, but United Parcel, and I only fought for my country once – when I shot a Mexican who came onto my property. (Coincidentaly [sic], just like our Great President, I was sadly prevented from joining the regular army on account of bone spurs bein [sic] discovered in my testies [sic]).”

He continued: “I have always admired you for TELLING THE TRUTH about Obama’s birth certificate and the location of Russia.”

“I do believe you have been hit by a bullsh*t grenade and are now bleedin’ FAKE NEWS,” he wrote. “You used to hunt the most dangerous animals in the country, like wolves and people on welfare. So why hunt a fine citizen journalist like myself? I DEMAND an APOLOGY.”

He included the hashtags #MAGA, #buildthewall and #boycottsachacohen.

Palin had previously criticized Cohen for duping her and one of her daughters with a fake interview, saying he posed as a disabled military veteran.

She said that Cohen had “heavily disguised himself as a disabled U.S. veteran, fake wheelchair and all.”

She continued: “Mock politicians and innocent public personalities all you want, if that lets you sleep at night, but HOW DARE YOU mock those who have fought and served our country. Truly sick.”

Palin called on Cohen and Showtime to donate the proceeds of the series to charity. “Here is my challenge, shallow Sacha boy: go ahead — air the footage. Experience tells us it will be heavily edited, not pretty, and intended to humiliate. The challenge is to Cohen, CBS and Showtime: donate all proceeds to a charitable group that actually respects and supports American Vets.”

Former Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore was apparently duped into participating in the same fake pro-Israel award ceremony as Joe Walsh, Entertainment Weekly reported.

On Thursday, Moore said in a statement that he was invited to Washington, D.C., in February to receive an award for his support of Israel which he was unaware was part of the new series.

He “did not know Sacha Cohen or that a Showtime TV series was being planned to embarrass, humiliate, and mock not only Israel, but also religious conservatives such as Sarah Palin, Joe Walsh, and Dick Cheney.”

Moore added, “I don’t need Sacha Cohen to tell me who America is.”

Moore hinted at taking legal action against Cohen and Showtime.

“I am involved in several court cases presently to defend my honour and character against vicious false political attacks by liberals like Cohen,” Moore, who is accused of numerous allegations of sexual misconduct with minors, wrote. “If Showtime airs a defamatory attack on my character, I may very well be involved in another.”

INBOX: Statement of Judge Roy Moore on Sasha Cohen’s CBS/Showtime series, Who is America? pic.twitter.com/uVBthwN6cQ — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) July 12, 2018

The official show description for Who Is America? reveals that the show has been “in the works over the past year.” It will be a seven-episode series and it “will explore the diverse individuals, from the infamous to the unknown across the political and cultural spectrum, who populate our unique nation.”

Showtime’s president and CEO called Cohen a “comedic genius” during the show’s series announcement Monday.

Who Is America? premieres on July 15.