Ex-reality star accused of stealing $20,000 from dead man’s bank account

A Yeezy model and former cast member of the television reality series Bad Girls Club was arrested Wednesday on charges alleging she stole debit card information from a man who died shortly after a “prostitution date” with her.

Shannade Clermont, 24, was freed on US$100,000 bail after she was charged with wire fraud, access device fraud and aggravated identity theft. She was arrested at LaGuardia Airport after she arrived on a flight.

Prosecutors said the man she visited on Jan. 31, 2017 was found dead of a drug overdose the next morning in his midtown Manhattan apartment. A loose and broken condom was found on the victim’s bed, according to court papers.

A doorman told investigators that he saw Clermont hours before the man’s body was discovered, using the pseudonym “Audrey.”

The identity of the man hasn’t been released but he reportedly overdosed on cocaine and fentanyl on Feb. 1, 2017. Police recovered the victim’s iPhone and wallet where he was found. Text messages from his phone revealed that Clermont agreed to meet with him for $400.

“What do you want to do?” the victim was quoted as saying.

“I want to see you for the amount we agreed on. So you tell me,” Clermont allegedly said.

“Let’s do $400,” the government claims the victim said. It said he later added: “I’m a cool dude. You’ll have fun. What type of booze do you like? Wine!”

She allegedly used stolen information from two of his debit cards to try and obtain over $20,000 in charges, according to authorities.

They said she used the money to pay her rent and phone bills, buy plane tickets and make online purchases of clothing and other merchandise.

Investigators also said in court papers that she created an “Exotic Doll” email account on July 9, 2013, that they say Clermont “used to solicit dates for prostitution and other sexual encounters through various websites.”

According to court papers, two months after the victim’s death, the fake email account was used to register an account with Western Union in the name of the victim and initiate a fraudulent money transfer of $1,000 from the victim to Clermont.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said in a release that Clermont “lived up to her reality series reputation.”

He credited investigators with the New York Police Department for the investigation, saying: “Clermont’s new reality is federal prosecution for her alleged nefarious conduct.”

As Clermont waited for Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn to enter the courtroom, Clermont looked toward her twin sister, Shannon, who was seated among spectators on a courtroom bench, and quietly mouthed, “Sorry.” She then sobbed. The sisters both dabbed at tears.

Her lawyer, Donald Duboulay, declined comment after representing Clermont at a brief initial appearance in Manhattan federal court.

Clermont appeared on the Oxygen network’s reality series Bad Girls Club in 2015 along with her twin sister. She has amassed a large social media following, with over 100,000 followers on Twitter.

me and my papa chase💕 pic.twitter.com/nxX66nxfiP — Shannade Clermont (@ShannadeJenee) July 5, 2018

An Instagram account belonging to the twins has over 800,000 followers.

The twins have also appeared in music videos and have modelled for Kanye West’s Yeezy brand, appearing in the Yeezy Season 6 campaign.

#YeezySeason6 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 30, 2018 at 4:23pm PST

—With files from the Associated Press