Housing market in British Columbia heading back to balanced conditions

B.C. has returned to a balanced housing market, according to the British Columbia Real Estate Association in releasing the June numbers.

A total of 7,884 sales were recorded across the province — a drop of 32.5 per cent from the same month last year.

The average prices was $716,326 — down 1.3 per cent from a year ago — and the total sales dollar volume fell by 33 per cent.

The association’s deputy chief economist, Brendon Ogmundson, says lower demand as a result of higher mortgage rates and stringent mortgage qualification rules, is bringing most markets around the province back into balanced conditions.

He says although the supply of active listings in the province is on the rise, inventory remains low by historical standards and markets like Vancouver Island and the Okanagan remain undersupplied.