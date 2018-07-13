Edmonton Eskimos seek redemption in the second game of a home-and-home vs. Argos

Back-to-back games are a rarity in football, other than Labour Day, but the Edmonton Eskimos are hoping to seize this chance to face the Toronto Argonauts Friday night, so quickly after a 20-17 loss last week.

“It’s an opponent that we’re pretty comfortable with now because we just got done playing against them, and the same could be said about how they feel about us,” Eskimos quarterback Mike Reilly said.

“It feels good that we get another opportunity to play against them and try to play better football, but obviously we’re clearly aware that if we don’t play good football we’re not going to beat them.”

The Eskimos fell behind 12-0 to the Argos last week only running one offensive play and turning the ball over on a fumble in the first quarter. The Argos ran 12 offensive plays, scoring two quick touchdowns to open the game.

Despite gaining 426 yards of offence, including 370 passing yards and taking advantage of the time of possession (32:28), the Eskimos had difficulty taking the game over.

In the fourth quarter where the Eskimos usually excel, the team could only generate 30 yards of offence on three drives which included a pair of two-and-outs. In the final five minutes of the fourth, the Argos ran 19 offensive plays to the Eskimos two, gained 120 yards of offence and scored the final eight points of the game.

The Eskimos will make two changes to their 46-man roster for Friday night’s game. Fullback and 2018 fourth round draft pick Tanner Green moves from the practice roster to the active roster. Defensive lineman Nick Usher moves from the practice roster to the 46-man roster. Coming off the roster are defensive back and 2018 second round pick Godfrey Onyeka who has been placed on the one-game injured list. Defensive lineman Rakim Cox has been placed on the practice roster.

The following is the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Eskimos:

Offence

Quarterback: Mike Reilly

Running Back: C.J. Gable (Fullback: Calvin McCarty)

Offensive Line: Matt O’Donnell-Travis Bond-Justin Sorensen-David Beard-Colin Kelly

Receivers: Derel Walker-Duke Williams-Natey Adjei-Nate Behar-Kenny Stafford

Defence

Defensive Line: Kwaku Boateng-Almondo Sewell-Jake Ceresna-Alex Bazzie

Linebackers: Christophe Mulumba-Tshimanga-J.C. Sherritt-Chris Edwards

Defensive Backs: Maurice McKnight-Aaron Grymes-Neil King-Money Hunter-Nick Taylor

