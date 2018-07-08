Eskimos come up short against Argonauts in final minutes

The Eskimos (2-2) lost 20-17 Saturday at BMO Field, despite a productive game from quarterback Mike Reilly, who was 28-for-40 for 370 yards and one touchdown.

It was a slow start for the Edmonton Eskimos. The Argonauts opened the scoring on the first drive of the game and two early touchdowns had the Argos up 12-1 near the end of the first quarter.

Near the end of the third quarter, wide receiver Derel Walker found the end zone and the Esks took their first lead of the game at 14-12.

The Eskimos extended their lead to 17-12 with a field goal in the fourth. Then, with just three minutes left in the game, a five-yard touchdown pass to Canadian fullback Declan Cross put Toronto up by one and a two-point conversion pass to Armanti Edwards from James Franklin capped the scoring with 2:57 left.

Toronto’s quarterback, Franklin, passed for one touchdown and rushed for another in his Argonauts starting debut.

The Argos (1-2) were playing their first game this season without regular starting quarterback Ricky Ray, who was carted off with a neck injury in their last contest. Franklin, playing against his former team, finished the game 16-for-22 for 217 yards passing.

The home and home series will continue on Friday on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium.