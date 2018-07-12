Simcoe County donates $1M to support Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital NICU

The Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSHM) accepted a $1-million investment from Simcoe County in support of the renovation to its neonatal intensive care unit on July 11.

According to a release sent by the Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Foundation, the funding is part of a $45-million commitment in support of capital and redevelopment projects to be allocated over 15 years to Simcoe County area hospitals.

“Our newly renovated NICU officially opened in February 2017,” OSMH president and CEO, Pat Campbell, said in a statement. She says before the renovation, the space hadn’t been touched in more than 30 years and was becoming overcrowded.

“Thanks to the support of community partners like the County of Simcoe, we now have a state of the art NICU that’s more than double the size, as well as updated equipment and technology. This means safer and more comfortable care for our tiniest patients and their families,” she said.

Simcoe County Warden Gerry Marshall says he is thrilled to see the positive impact the renovation has had on patient care in the hospital.

“County council is committed to ensuring our communities have access to the health-care services they need,” he said in a statement. “Investing vital funds in this Level 2 NICU facility will directly impact the quality of care our newest residents receive for decades to come.”