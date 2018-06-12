Simcoe County to launch LINX transit service in August

Residents of Simcoe County will be able to travel between communities in the area much easier beginning in August.

The County is poised to launch a new public transit program called LINX. The new transit system will link major urban hubs and existing local transit services in the county for ease of travel.

The new transit system was unveiled Tuesday by county councillors, but the program is not officially scheduled to launch until later this summer.

County Councillors celebrate the unveiling of our LINX transit system pic.twitter.com/YUdFlUemGd — County of Simcoe (@simcoecounty) June 12, 2018

According to the LINX website, the first route, which will connect Midland and Penetanguishene to Barrie, is expected to begin Aug. 7.

LINX transit will operate Monday to Friday between 6:00 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., with buses heading both north and southbound hourly. Service will not run on weekends or on statutory holidays.

Transit fares can be paid with cash or a new re-loadable LINX card. Prices will vary depending on the route, but are expected to range from $3 to $6. LINX riders will also be able to use a phone app to help schedule their trips in real time.

According to the website, the program will also include a new accessible transit service called LINX+. Those unable to board a LINX bus due to a physical or functional disability can register for LINX+ pre-arranged door-to-door service.

Additional routes are expected to be added over the next few years. According to the county’s website, beginning in 2019, routes from Orillia to Barrie, Collingwood to Barrie, Alliston to Bradford West Gwillimbury and Midland to Orillia will be added.

More information can be found on the LINX website.