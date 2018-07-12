Toronto police increase presence across city due to ‘unconfirmed piece of information’

Toronto police say they are increasing the number of officers across the city, specifically in the downtown core, due to an unconfirmed and “uncorroborated piece of information.”

Police did not reveal the source of the “information” or what it entails.

Toronto police spokesperson Meaghan Gray said the added police presence will be visible at certain spots in the Greater Toronto Area.

The CN Tower was seen Thursday with multiple cruisers surrounding the structure and adjacent streets.

Canada’s Wonderland, an amusement park in Vaughan, Ont., just northwest of Toronto, was also surrounded with an enhanced police presence.



Story continues below We are responding to an unconfirmed, uncorroborated piece of information relating to the GTA. As a result of this information, you will see an increased number of police officers throughout the city and, specifically, in the downtown core ^sm — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) July 12, 2018

The Ontario premier’s office said in a statement that they are aware of the “potential threat” and are monitoring the situation closely.

“While the information is unsubstantiated, the Premier has been briefed by the Provincial Security Advisor and is actively monitoring the situation,” the statement read.

“Our officials remain in close contact with federal and municipal security partners.”

The federal ministry of public safety told Global News they are also monitoring the situation but as for now, it is a matter for local police.

Statement from the Premier’s Office: We are aware of the reported potential threat in the City of Toronto. While the information is unsubstantiated, the Premier has been briefed by the Provincial Security Advisor and is actively monitoring the situation. — Doug Ford (@fordnation) July 12, 2018

— With a file from Amanda Connolly