Winnipeg testing out new technology to count mosquitoes
The City of Winnipeg is looking at a new way to track mosquitoes.
The city is using the Sentinel BG Counter from Germany that can remotely count the number of mosquitoes that fly into the trap. The device then can transmit the data.
The trap differentiates the mosquitoes from other bugs by the frequency of their wing beat.
The city says if the trap proves to be accurate, it may be used in remote locations.
