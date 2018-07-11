Rollover Rescue
July 11, 2018 12:13 am
Updated: July 11, 2018 12:14 am

Osoyoos firefighters respond after vehicle rolls down embankment on Highway 3

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
Emergency vehicles assemble following a single vehicle crash on Highway 3 in the South Okanagan Monday, July 9, 2018.

Emergency vehicles assemble following a single vehicle crash on Highway 3 in the South Okanagan Monday, July 9, 2018.

Courtesy: Facebook - Osoyoos Fire Department/ Global Okanagan
Emergency crews, including members of the Osoyoos Fire Department, were called to a vehicle rollover on Highway 3 in the South Okanagan on Monday.

A vehicle left the highway and rolled about 18 metres down the embankment, a fire official said.

Chief Ryan McCaskill led the descent to check on the vehicle’s occupants. He was lowered by longlines to the crash scene.

“All parties, remarkably, walked away OK,” reads a post on the fire department’s Facebook page.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

Osoyoos rescue 3

A member of the Osoyoos Fire Department is lowered by rope to a car rollover accident scene in the South Okanagan Monday, July 9, 2018.

Courtesy: Facebook - Osoyoos Fire Department/ Global Okanagan
Osoyoos Rescue 2

A vehicle rolled down a steep embankment off Highway 3 in the South Okanagan Monday.

Courtesy: Facebook - Osoyoos Fire Department/ Global Okanagan
Osoyoos rescue 1

A member of the Osoyoos Fire Department is lowered by rope to a car rollover accident scene in the South Okanagan Monday, July 9, 2018.

Courtesy: Facebook - Osoyoos Fire Department/ Global Okanagan

