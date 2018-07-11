Osoyoos firefighters respond after vehicle rolls down embankment on Highway 3

Emergency crews, including members of the Osoyoos Fire Department, were called to a vehicle rollover on Highway 3 in the South Okanagan on Monday.

A vehicle left the highway and rolled about 18 metres down the embankment, a fire official said.

READ MORE: Woman, boy rescued after ATV crash in Okanagan Falls

Chief Ryan McCaskill led the descent to check on the vehicle’s occupants. He was lowered by longlines to the crash scene.

“All parties, remarkably, walked away OK,” reads a post on the fire department’s Facebook page.

There is no word on what caused the crash.