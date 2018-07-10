Crime
July 10, 2018 6:33 pm
Updated: July 10, 2018 7:05 pm

Police investigate vandalism spree in west Edmonton

By Online journalist  Global News

A damaged window is covered up at an Edmonton home. Police are asking the public for tips as they investigate a "widespread" vandalism spree in west Edmonton that affected about 50 residents.

Morris Gamblin/ Global News
Police are asking the public for tips as they investigate a “widespread” vandalism spree in west Edmonton that affected about 50 residents.

Overnight on June 27 and July 4, police allege vandals used “small, grey patio rock slabs to break windows in vehicles and residences, leaving an immense trail of destruction.”

Police allege vandals used “small, grey patio rock slabs to break windows in vehicles and residences, leaving an immense trail of destruction” in west Edmonton earlier this month.

Morris Gamblin/ Global News

The culprits struck in Westmount, Grovenor, Meadowlark Park, Jasper Park, Woodcroft, Inglewood, North Glenora, Sherbrooke and Parkview.

“The investigation is still in the preliminary stages,” Det. Nigel Phillips of the Edmonton Police Service’s West Division said in a news release. “We have no idea at this time what would have compelled someone to undertake such needless acts of destruction.”

“There are a lot of very upset residents out there right now, who are now on the phone with their respective insurance companies.”

Investigators believe the vandal(s) may have been driving a white SUV or crossover vehicle that was seen in the area at the time of the incidents.

Anyone with information about a suspect or suspects or the incidents themselves is asked to call police at 780-423-4567. Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

