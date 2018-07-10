Police investigate vandalism spree in west Edmonton

Police are asking the public for tips as they investigate a “widespread” vandalism spree in west Edmonton that affected about 50 residents.

Overnight on June 27 and July 4, police allege vandals used “small, grey patio rock slabs to break windows in vehicles and residences, leaving an immense trail of destruction.”

The culprits struck in Westmount, Grovenor, Meadowlark Park, Jasper Park, Woodcroft, Inglewood, North Glenora, Sherbrooke and Parkview.

“The investigation is still in the preliminary stages,” Det. Nigel Phillips of the Edmonton Police Service’s West Division said in a news release. “We have no idea at this time what would have compelled someone to undertake such needless acts of destruction.”

“There are a lot of very upset residents out there right now, who are now on the phone with their respective insurance companies.”

READ MORE: Dozens of Edmonton bus shelters smashed in overnight vandalism spree

Investigators believe the vandal(s) may have been driving a white SUV or crossover vehicle that was seen in the area at the time of the incidents.

Anyone with information about a suspect or suspects or the incidents themselves is asked to call police at 780-423-4567. Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.