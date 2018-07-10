Police investigating after donation jar stolen from Barrie business

Barrie police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect accused of stealing a donation jar from a Barrie business meant for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada.

According to police, on July 10 at 5:30 a.m., officers received an alarm call from The Beer Store located on Blake Street in the city.

Police say when officers arrived on the scene they found the front window of the store had been smashed.

According to police, video surveillance showed a man enter and collect the leukemia donation jar from the counter.

Police say the suspect quickly fled the scene with only the jar in hand.

Police are searching for a man in his 50s or 60s. He was seen wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt with red trim, light-coloured jeans and possibly white gloves.

Barrie Police is looking for the public's assistance in IDing a suspect who broke into the @TheBeerStoreON on Blake St & stole the @Return4Leukemia donation jar meant for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada @LLSCanada See the full story here: https://t.co/TJdcfAaivV pic.twitter.com/Z5DeY1l1FA — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) July 10, 2018

Police say the investigation is ongoing. They are asking anyone with information to call Const. T. Howlett of the Barrie police at 705-725-7025 ext. 2683 or thowlett@barriepolice.ca. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.p3tips.com.