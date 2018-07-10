Police to give update on death of teen whose remains were found in Oshawa

WHITBY, Ont. – Police will give an update today on their investigation into the death of a pregnant teen whose remains were found east of Toronto.

A fisherman discovered a torso in Lake Ontario in September 2017 that police linked by DNA testing to 18-year-old Rori Hache of Oshawa, Ont.

Officers found more of Hache’s remains, and a homemade explosive device, in a basement apartment in Oshawa in December.

Hache’s family reported her missing in August 2017.

Durham Regional police charged Adam Strong, 45, with indecent interference to a body in connection with the discovery of Hache’s remains.

Police have said they are treating Hache’s death as a homicide, though no murder-related charges have been laid yet.

