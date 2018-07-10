Crime
July 10, 2018 6:24 am

Police to give update on death of teen whose remains were found in Oshawa

By Staff The Canadian Press

Rori Hache's family is trying to keep her memory alive by having a public celebration for, what would have been, her 19th Birthday. Michael Davidson catches up with some friends and family of Rori Hache.

WHITBY, Ont. – Police will give an update today on their investigation into the death of a pregnant teen whose remains were found east of Toronto.

A fisherman discovered a torso in Lake Ontario in September 2017 that police linked by DNA testing to 18-year-old Rori Hache of Oshawa, Ont.

Officers found more of Hache’s remains, and a homemade explosive device, in a basement apartment in Oshawa in December.

Hache’s family reported her missing in August 2017.

Durham Regional police charged Adam Strong, 45, with indecent interference to a body in connection with the discovery of Hache’s remains.

Police have said they are treating Hache’s death as a homicide, though no murder-related charges have been laid yet.

