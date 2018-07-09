Missing Edmonton teen with autism needs medication: police

Edmonton police are looking for help as they try to find a missing teen with autism.

Cory Brgan, 14, was last seen at about 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon in the Bonnie Doon area. Police say he functions at the level of a seven-year-old and needs medication for several health problems.

In a news release issued on Monday, police said Brgan is fascinated with planes, buses, and trains. He has been found in the past at the airport, the Greyhound station and transit garages.

He is five-foot-six and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said they are worried Brgan may be trying to leave the city or province.