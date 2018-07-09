Match found: Alberta sisters thrilled to find stem cell donor for brother, possibly others

An Edmonton family on a mission to rally Asian stem cell donors to save their brother is celebrating some great news.

One of Bille Nguyen’s three sisters, Susan, has been confirmed as a 10-out-of-10 match.

In January, Bille was diagnosed with Stage 4 subcutaneous panniculitis t-cell lymphoma — a rare blood cancer. One doctor gave him a 10 per cent chance of survival, unless the 25-year-old could have a stem cell transplant this summer.

Because his best bet for a match is someone of similar ethnicity, his family members were tested. But confirmation takes months, and Bille’s cancer is aggressive. Worried no one in the family would be a suitable donor, his sisters organized a number of donor drives, encouraging people of Asian descent to register for OneMatch.

Right now, only 16 per cent of registered donors on OneMatch are of Asian descent.

Right now, only 16 per cent of registered donors on OneMatch are of Asian descent.

Thanks to the Nguyen’s multiple donor drives in Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, Toronto and Los Angeles, at least 1,000 more potential donors were added. They hope other people of Asian descent can find a match too.

