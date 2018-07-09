Recipe: Homemade pasta

Cammy Lockwood of Lockwood farms gives a pasta-making demonstration

Pasta

3 cups flour

1/2 cup semolina flour (durum flour)

12 eggs

2 tbsp of olive oil

5-6 tbsp of cold water

Method

Mix flours in a large bowl, make a well in the centre. Separate eggs, and drop yolks into the well.

Add olive oil and water. With a fork, mix the yolks oil and water and slowly work outwards to pull in the flour.

Once the dough is too difficult to work with the fork, use your hands to kneed for a few minutes.

Place in a small sealed container and let sit for half an hour. This step is very important as it smooths out the dough.

Cut into halves or quarters so it is easier to work with. Roll it out to 1/4 cm thick, and work with your pasta roller.

If you do not have a roller, use a rolling pin to get as thin as possible. Roll it up and cut to make it into linguini. Hang to dry on a clothes hanger.

Sauce

1 egg yolk

1/2 cup grated Parmesan

1/2 cup whipping cream

1 clove crushed garlic

Mix all ingredients together. Pour over pasta once cooked.

Saute fresh veg with your choice of oil or butter, garlic and fresh herbs.

Boil pasta in salted and oiled water for 3 minutes. Drain and toss pasta with sauce and sautéed veggies. Serve with arugula on top with some drizzled olive oil.