Borden Park natural swimming pool to open Wednesday

After much anticipation, and a brief setback, Canada’s first natural public swimming pool will open in Edmonton this week.

The natural swimming pool will open on Wednesday at Borden Park.

The brand new facility was originally scheduled to open on June 22, but was delayed after a small leak was found in the filtration pond.

City staff say the pool is the first of its kind in Canada and only the second of its kind in North America. No chemicals are used in the water filtration process.

“We have wetlands that we utilize to clean the water so that way it’s safe for people to go into,” said Cyndi Schlosser, facility manager at the Borden Natural Swimming Pool.

Because chemicals aren’t used in the pool, there are additional guidelines swimmers need to follow at the Borden facility. These guidelines include using sunscreen that is free of phosphates.

The pool’s grand opening will be held at noon on Wednesday. Admission to all City of Edmonton outdoor pools is free this summer.

For more information on the pool, visit the city’s website.