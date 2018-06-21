Features
Global News at 11 best of summer in Edmonton

Edmonton's River Valley.

Global News wants you to share the best of summer in Edmonton. Each Friday during Global News at 11, we’ll reveal one top spot you need to check out.

Go through the list below and fill out the form at the bottom of the page with your favourite pick in each category.

1) Best patio

2) Best burger

3) Best spot to check out the Canada Day fireworks show

4) Best park

5) Best food truck

6) Best pet-friendly activity

7) Best Instagram location

8) Best picnic site

9) Best ice cream

10) Best summer beverage

