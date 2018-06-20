Borden Park Natural Swimming Pool opening delayed

When it opens, Edmonton’s Borden Natural Swimming Pool will be the first of its kind in Canada. However, the opening has been pushed back.

The facility was scheduled to open on Friday but it may not open until July.

During recent testing in preparation for opening the pool, a small leak was found in the filtration pond and staff are now working on repairs.

“This is a particularly complex facility,” city spokeswoman Claire Graff said. “It’s different from our other city outdoor pools and we need to ensure all systems are operating at peak performance for the comfort and safety of visitors.”

The city said it’s now planning the grand opening in July and will provide updates as the repair work progresses.

“We know Edmontonians are eager to jump in and enjoy this new facility and we are working to open it as soon as possible,” Graff said.

For more information on the Borden Park Revitalization and the Natural Swimming Experience, visit the city’s website.