Edmonton 2018 summer festivals and events

What better way to celebrate summer in Edmonton than at a festival?

Whether it’s devouring mini donuts or a green onion cake on the K-Days midway, or relaxing at Ghallager Park taking in the sultry sounds of the Edmonton Folk Festival, there is no shortage of ways to spend summer in Edmonton.

Here’s a list of some of the festivals and events being held in and around Edmonton this summer (and beyond).

June 13 – 23: Improvaganza (The Citadel Theatre)

Edmonton’s Rapid Fire Theatre is celebrating the 18th edition of Improvaganza, which brings in improv performers from across Canada and beyond. The festival runs for 10 days, offering participants some of the world’s best improv and sketch comedy.

June 19 – July 15: Freewill Shakespeare Festival (Hawrelak Park)

Created in 1989 by The Free Will Players, this festival began with a mission to produce the works of William Shakespeare. This season, the festival presents Comedy of Errors and Hamlet.

June 21 – July 3: The Works Art and Design Festival (Downtown Edmonton)

The Works Art and Design Festival attracts artists from around the world to the heart of Edmonton. Set up at the Federal Building Plaza and venues throughout downtown, the festival is a free event that showcases over 300 exhibits.

June 22: Edmonton Eskimos home opener (Commonwealth Stadium)

Join Global News on the road from the Edmonton Eskimos home opener on Friday, June 22. While you’re there, we want you to capture your game-day experience with pictures and video and share them with us on social media using the hashtags #GNALLIN or #OneEmpire.

Your video could become part of our 30-minute special: “Global News ALL IN.” Tune in to Global Edmonton on Saturday, July 7 at noon to find out if your shots made the cut, and see how your fellow fans embrace the green and gold.

June 22 – July 1: Edmonton International Jazz Festival (Various Edmonton venues)

The Edmonton International Jazz Festival offers music lovers 11 days of entertainment. Local and international artists will perform on stages throughout the city.

June 23: Soundtrack Music Festival (Kinsmen Park)

Soundtrack Music Festival is one of Edmonton’s newest summer festivals and features performances from Ma$e, Blind Melon, TLC and the Goo Goo Dolls.

July 10 – 15: Edmonton International Street Performers Festival (Dr. Wilbert McIntyre Park)

In a brand new location this year, the Edmonton International Street Performers Festival will take over Dr. Wilbert McIntyre Park in Old Strathcona for six days this summer. Performances include acrobats, fire-breathers and hip-hop dancers.

July 18 – 29: Taste of Edmonton (Capital Plaza)

Also in a new location this summer, Taste of Edmonton offers local foodies a little bit of everything. This year’s festival will take over Capital Plaza for 12 days.

July 19 – 22: Alberta Summer Games (Grande Prairie)

While not technically an Edmonton festival, this is still a big event for athletes across Alberta, who will gather in Grande Prairie for four days of competition.

July 20 – 29: K-Days (Edmonton Exhibition Lands)

One of the biggest festivals to hit Edmonton every summer, K-Days will be back with 10 days of midway fun at the Edmonton Exhibition Lands. The festival kicks off with the annual parade through the streets of downtown Edmonton, which Global News will livestream online and broadcast live on-air across Alberta.

Shaye Ganam, Nancy Carlson and Mike Sobel will host the broadcast, which begins at 10 a.m. on July 20.

July 31 – Aug. 5: Syncrude Oil Country Championship (Edmonton Petroleum Golf and Country Club)

The Oilers Entertainment Group hosts this annual golf tournament, which sees proceeds go towards the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.

Aug. 2 – 5: Big Valley Jamboree (Camrose)

Country music fans will descend on Camrose over the August long weekend for one of the summer’s biggest music festivals. This year’s headliners at the Big Valley Jamboree include Dallas Smith, Florida Georgia Line and Thomas Rhett.

Aug. 15 – 19: Alberta Indigenous Games (Rundle Park)

Indigenous youth from across Alberta will participate in a week of competitive sports, traditional games, special events, education and cultural connection at the 2018 Alberta Indigenous Games.

Aug. 16 – 26: Edmonton International Fringe Festival (Old Strathcona)

This year’s theme for the Edmonton International Fringe Festival is “Fringe-O-Saurus Rex.” The 37th edition of the summer festival will feature buskers, outdoor performers, artisans and vendors from around the world.

Aug. 25: Canadian Derby (Edmonton Exhibition Lands)

The 89th and final Canadian Derby will be held at the racetrack and casino on the Edmonton Exhibition Lands.

Sept. 14 – 16: Kaleido Festival (Alberta Avenue)

For two-and-a-half days, Alberta Avenue will come alive with the performances of the annual Kaleido Festival. Performances happen literally all over the avenue – from rooftops and sides of buildings, to back alleys and parks.

Sept. 27 – Oct. 6: Edmonton International Film Festival (Various Edmonton locations)

This year’s Edmonton International Film Festival will showcase more than 150 films from more than 50 countries. The films range from short feature-length pieces to documentaries.

Oct. 10 – 13: Edmonton Comedy Festival (Several Edmonton locations)

This year’s Edmonton Comedy Festival stars Trevor K. Wilson, Monique Marvez, Rondell Sheridan, Steve Patterson and Louis Ramey. For the first time, the festival will feature comedy seminars and fundraising opportunities.