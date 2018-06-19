TLC, Ma$e and Goo Goo Dolls headline Edmonton’s new Soundtrack Music Festival

Edmonton is known as festival city and on Saturday, its newest addition will transform Kinsmen Park into a 90s-themed music event.

Soundtrack Music Festival runs from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the river valley park and features performances from Ma$e, Blind Melon, TLC and the Goo Goo Dolls.

The festival will also have an on-site nanny service, a slew of food trucks, live mural painting, and is entirely licensed for those 18 and over.

“Nobody is going to be hungry at Soundtrack! We’ve got some of the best food trucks in Edmonton on-site including Bubba’s Grill, Divine Crepes, Explore India, Hot Mess, Irie Foods, Lemon Heaven, Poutine World, Preserve, Rapscallions and The Purple Perogy,” a news release from organizers said.

Soundtrack will even let you leave the park for a bit and come back easily.

“You are welcome to come early, leave to drop off your kids, and come back! We don’t want to restrict your exerience because of other obligations.”

For tickets and to view the full Soundtrack Music Festival schedule, click here.

Organizers said they hope the festival becomes a “flagship donation generator for the Kinsmen Club of Edmonton.”