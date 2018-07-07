3 stabbed outside Winnipeg nightclub early Saturday morning

Three men were stabbed outside a Winnipeg nightclub early Saturday morning, according to police.

At approximately 3:41 a.m., police were called to the area outside of a nightclub in the 100 block of Princess Street for a report of a stabbing, where officers then located three males suffering from stab wound injuries.

One of the victims was transported to hospital in critical condition. The other two were transported in unstable and stable condition respectively.

This investigation is ongoing.