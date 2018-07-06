Drugs linked to destroyed home in West Kelowna

The explosion that levelled a house in West Kelowna on Wednesday evening is still being investigated, but police say the home was being used to produce drugs.

“Preliminary findings, coupled with observations made by first responders to the scene, suggest that the rural home was being used in the production of drugs,“ RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a press release. “Although the exact cause of this house fire remains unknown at this time, RCMP strongly believe that this was not the act of an arsonist, and that the public is not at any risk.”

The explosion took place just before 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday. The home, located on the 3000 block of Elliot Road, was levelled. The explosion could be heard and felt from several kilometres away.

READ MORE: UPDATE: West Kelowna house explosion claims life

Police say they are continuing to secure the scene while investigators utilize heavy equipment to search through what’s left of the home. Police added that the RCMP’s provincial Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response Team is also involved in the investigation.

Four people were rushed to hospital with varying degrees of injuries. One person died while two people were airlifted to Vancouver with serious burns.

The person who died has been identified via social media as David Hunt, who is believed to be 19. His Facebook page lists him as being an employee at Wicks Vape Shop in West Kelowna.

The two who were airlifted to Vancouver are Chiara Boehlke and Aleck Villeneuve, who are in their 20s.

“At the time of the fire, there were four people inside the residence who were transported to hospital for treatment.” Cpl. Meghan Foster of the West Kelowna RCMP said on Thursday. “Sadly, one person has died, having succumbed to his injuries in hospital, two have been deemed critical, and a fourth person has been released with minor injuries.”

READ MORE: Calgary community breathes sigh of relief notorious drug house shut down

Also Thursday, the fourth victim returned to the scene. She confirmed that all four people were inside the house when the explosion occurred and that there was no warning prior to the explosion. She said the floor caved in, and that one of the males was trapped in the basement.

The house, according to the landlord, had been rented since 2015. The landlord said there was natural gas to the home, but had no idea as to what caused the explosion.