‘This place is a menace’: Major RCMP presence descends on alleged Surrey drug house

RCMP descended en masse to execute a search warrant on an alleged drug house at 134th Street and 71st Avenue that a neighbour described as a “menace” in Surrey’s Newton area on Friday.

Police set up a tent in the home’s driveway and had men in handcuffs. The RCMP’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) was initially on the scene but has left.

As many as six police cars were on the scene as they executed a warrant on a home that at least one nearby resident described as a “crack house.”

Suspicious activity had persisted at the home for at least two months.

“They set up shop over here, they sit in the bushes, they’ve got hookers and everything up and down the way,” resident Robert Georgson told Global News.

“People are going in and out of here, and I’m just glad it’s gone.”

Georgson said previous residents at the home seemed “normal,” but later, he started to see what he suspected was drug activity.

“We’ve called the police on this place a few times,” he said.

“Our kids go to school here, they’ve got to walk past these guys going in and out with all the hookers standing on the corner and everything like that,” he said.

RCMP said its investigation is ongoing.

Police also believe there’s “no public safety risk” from this event.