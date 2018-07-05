Kingston Buskers Rendezvous kicks off with a bang at Confederation Park

The Kingston Buskers Rendezvous, now in its 30th year, kicked off downtown on July 5.

The community gathered at Confederation Park to watch a range of street performers, everyone from clowns to fire-spinners to a cross-section of unique — and uniquely talented — musicians.

The Big Wheel Show was a big hit with the community, and the Australian artist behind the act — along with her “friend,” Cornelius the German Wheel — marked the occasion by performing in Canada for the first time.

“They were lovely, always lovely audiences in Canada,” said Hannah Cryle. “I really loved performing here.”

Also entertaining the crowd was a xylophone group known as Tine Rufaro Marimba band, performing traditional African music.

The community had a chance to be entertained while spending time outdoors and cooling off by the water.

There were other artists at the festival, too, offering their tattoo and face painting skills and a kaleidoscope of performance styles.

The 30th annual Kingston Buskers’ Rendezvous continues until July 8.