77 charges laid in relation to crimes across Alberta and B.C. after traffic stop

A British Columbia woman has been charged after an Airdrie, Alta. police officer pulled her over for a routine traffic stop and allegedly found drugs, weapons and stolen documents, the RCMP said on Thursday.

On Tuesday at around 12:15 a.m., the officer pulled over a black Nissan Altima with a B.C. plate. Police said the plate “indicated the owner of the car was a suspended driver.”

Police said the woman driving the car appeared nervous while she was interacting with the officer and gave the officer what police said appeared to be a fake licence.

The vehicle was seized and towed.

Police said a search of the car turned up suspected fentanyl, marijuana and methamphetamine as well as drug paraphernalia. They also found knives, a police baton, bear spray, break-in tools, stolen mail and cheques, fake identification, handwritten documents outlining possible fake credit cards and bank accounts as well as three laptops, a portable printer, materials to make fake credit cards and a smart key programmer.

Police linked the stolen items to crimes they say were committed in Calgary, Cochrane, Red Deer, Surrey, Vancouver and Coquitlam.

Stephany Heppner, from Penticton, B.C., is facing 77 charges. The 26-year-old was taken into custody and was expected to be in court Thursday.