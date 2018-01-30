Central Alberta man faces multiple charges after key leads police to stolen documents

A 24-year-old man from Bentley faces numerous charges after following an RCMP investigation into property crimes in the area.

Officers were in the process of arresting Jesse David Haarstad on outstanding warrants, Jan. 25, when they discovered he had a key for a stolen vehicle that was parked near his home.

Police searched Haarstad’s home and found stolen mail, stolen identity documents, firearms and other stolen property.

Haarstad faces nine charges including six counts of possession of stolen property under $5000.

“Targeted enforcement of known offenders is a key part of our crime reduction strategy,” Staff Sgt. Andrew Shepherd, the Sylvan Lake RCMP detachment commander, said.

“Anyone with information on people involved in these crimes is encouraged to share that information with police and help us ensure our communities are safe and secure.”

Haarstad will remain in custody until his scheduled court appearance on Feb. 5 in Red Deer Provincial Court.