Vancouver police believe almost 80 vehicles vandalized by 1 person in west side

Vancouver police say they are looking for one person responsible for damaging at least 78 vehicles on Vancouver’s west side over the past few months.

Police say since the beginning of March, they have received reports from owners of their parked vehicles being damaged overnight in Kitsilano, Dunbar and Kerrisdale.

Owners have reported various designs, described as “Z,” “M,” and smiling faces, etched into car paint, soft-top-roofs being slashed, and several have had their car emblems stolen.

The latest incident occurred just this past weekend in the Dunbar area where several cars were scratched up.

“Our crime analysts have identified what appears to be five separate crime sprees. Property crime detectives are working on the investigation and other than purposely damaging these vehicles, there is no clear motive,” says Const. Jason Doucette, with the Vancouver Police Department. “We are working with property owners in the affected areas and are encouraging residents to report suspicious activity to 911 immediately.”

Investigators have now released security footage of a person damaging a parked car on May 31 near West 12th Avenue and MacDonald Street.

The video shows the suspect concealing his identity while purposely scratching the paint and cutting the roof of a convertible.

Detectives are asking for anyone with dash-cam video who was driving in the area of West 37th Avenue and MacKenzie Street between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. this past Monday to contact them.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact the investigators at 604-717-0613 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.