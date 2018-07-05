Guelph police investigate 5th report of indecent act in public

Guelph police say investigators are looking into yet another report of a man masturbating in public.

Officers were called to Herb Markle Park on Wednesday morning at about 8 a.m. for a report of a man committing the indecent act on a bench.

READ MORE: Guelph man arrested for swimming naked in downtown fountain

The suspect had left the area before officers arrived on scene and is described as white, in his 30s to 40s and wearing grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7365. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This is the fifth report of a man masturbating in public that Guelph police have investigated within the last three weeks.

Police received a similar report in the area of Bristol and Surrey streets on June 18 followed by another on June 21 on a trail along the Speed River near Edinburgh Road.

Police said a man was also spotted masturbating while riding a bicycle on the morning of June 23 in the area of Eramosa Road and Delhi Street.

READ MORE: Guelph police investigate 3 separate indecent acts

Officers arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly committing the indecent act at a public building on Norfolk Street on Monday morning.

Investigators are also looking into a report of a man waving a fake penis at two young girls on June 27 in Royal City Park.

Guelph police are reminding the public to call 911 immediately if they are a witness or a victim of indecent acts.

“This is a serious offence that requires immediate police response, so please do not wait or hesitate to call 911 once your safety is ensured,” police said in a news release on Thursday.

Police said they do not believe any of the incidents are connected.