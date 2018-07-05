Police confirm more human remains found at Mallory Crescent property linked to Bruce McArthur

Toronto police have confirmed that more human remains were found on the property of a home linked to accused serial killer Bruce McArthur.

Police on Wednesday revisited the residence at 53 Mallory Crescent in the city’s Leaside neighbourhood and located “items of interest,” but initially wouldn’t specify exactly what they were.

Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga told reporters during a news conference Thursday morning that investigators have yet to identify the remains and a pathologist examination will be conducted in the coming days.

A black van, which appeared to be a body removal van, showed up at the location late Wednesday afternoon where the remains of seven men were recovered from large planters earlier this year.

Police have been focusing their search efforts near a ravine just adjacent to the backyard of the Mallory Crescent property.



McArthur, who has been charged with eight counts of first-degree murder, worked as a landscaper and used the Mallory Crescent location to store tools and supplies.

Police said the K-9 unit visited the property recently and indicated there was a need to examine the area further.

Authorities said that between May and June, investigators were able to conduct searches at 100 other properties related to McArthur’s landscaping business, but nothing was found.

The 66-year-old was arrested in January and charged with murder in the deaths of Andrew Kinsman and Selim Esen, who went missing from Toronto’s Gay Village in 2017.

Later that month, he was charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, and Dean Lisowick. In February, he was also charged in the death of Skandaraj Navaratnam.

In April, police charged Mcarthur in the death of Abdulbasir Faizi, who was reported missing in 2010, and days later charged McArthur in the death of Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam, who came to Canada from Sri Lanka and was not reported missing.

Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga, the lead investigator in the case, had said earlier this year that the search for further remains at the Mallory Crescent location will continue once the weather warmed up and that cadaver dogs would be deployed for the ground investigation.

