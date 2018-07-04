Toronto police continue search at Mallory Crescent property linked to Bruce McArthur

A Toronto home where alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur worked and stored his landscaping equipment is being revisited for further evidence and possible human remains, police said Wednesday.

Toronto police said they are continuing their search efforts at a property located on Mallory Crescent in the city’s Leaside neighbourhood where the remains of seven men were recovered from large planters earlier this year.

READ MORE: Alleged Toronto serial killer Bruce McArthur had low risk for violence in 2003, psychological report says

Authorities said that between May and June, investigators were able to conduct searches at 100 other properties related to McArthur’s landscaping business but nothing was found.

The 66-year-old was arrested in January and charged with murder in the deaths of Andrew Kinsman and Selim Esen, who went missing from Toronto’s Gay Village in 2017.

READ MORE: Ontario judge to lead review of Toronto police handling of missing person cases

Later that month, he was charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, and Dean Lisowick. In February, he was also charged in the death of Skandaraj Navaratnam.

In April, police charged Mcarthur in the death of Abdulbasir Faizi, who was reported missing in 2010, and days later charged McArthur in the death of Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam, who came to Canada from Sri Lanka and was not reported missing.

READ MORE: Toronto police to start searching more properties linked to Bruce McArthur this week

Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga, the lead investigator in the case, had said earlier this year that the search for further remains at the Mallory Crescent location will continue once the weather warmed up and that cadaver dogs will be deployed for the ground investigation.

Police said they will conduct further excavation of the area and an update on the search will be provided once the operation is complete.

VIDEO: Forensic investigators dig up drainpipe in front of home linked to alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur

— With a file from The Canadian Press