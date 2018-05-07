Toronto police to start searching more properties linked to Bruce McArthur this week

Toronto police will begin searching for further evidence and human remains at around 100 properties linked to alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur this week, investigators say.

McArthur, a 66-year-old self-employed landscaper, faces eight counts of first-degree murder in connection with the disappearances of several men, most of whom had ties to Toronto’s gay village.

Police have found the dismembered remains of at least seven people in large planters at the home of one of McArthur’s clients on Mallory Crescent in the city’s Leaside neighbourhood.

Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga had said the search for further remains will continue once the weather warmed up and that cadaver dogs will be deployed for the ground investigation.

READ MORE: Latest victim of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur led lonely life, friends say

McArthur was arrested in January and charged with murdering Andrew Kinsman and Selim Esen, who went missing from Toronto’s gay village in 2017.

Later that month, he was charged with the first-degree murders of Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, and Dean Lisowick. In February, he was also charged in the death of Skandaraj Navaratnam.

RED MORE: Alleged Toronto serial killer Bruce McArthur charged with 8th count of 1st-degree murder

In April police charged Mcarthur in the death of Abdulbasir Faizi, who was reported missing in 2010, and days later charged McArthur in the death of Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam, who came to Canada from Sri Lanka and was not reported missing.

McArthur is scheduled to make his next court appearance on May 23.

— With a file from The Canadian Press