Crime
April 16, 2018 8:20 am
Updated: April 16, 2018 8:21 am

Toronto police to provide update on case of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur

By Staff The Canadian Press

man five weeks ago and now he has been identified. The man is believed to be another alleged victim of Bruce McArthur. Catherine McDonald reports.

Toronto police will provide an update on the case of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur this morning.

The 66-year-old former landscaper is facing seven charges of first-degree murder in the deaths of men linked to Toronto’s gay community.

On Friday, police announced that they have identified a dead man who is believed to be another alleged victim of McArthur.

Police released a photograph of the man on March 5, saying they believed he may be one of McArthur’s alleged victims.

Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga said at the time that releasing the photo was a “last resort” to identify the man.

The sprawling investigation into McArthur is probing cold cases that go as far back as 1975.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

