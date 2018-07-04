Drunk driver sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for killing young Carseland woman

A Langdon man has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison for killing a young woman in a drunk driving crash in southern Alberta.

Scott Andrews was found guilty of driving over 0.08 causing an accident resulting in the death of Katie Ditto, 21.

The crash happened April 19, 2016 between Highway 22X and Langdon.

Court heard Andrews was at least 1.5 times the legal limit of 0.08.

Andews was also sentenced to three years for dangerous driving causing death — to be served concurrently.

He was convicted May 22, 2018 following a trial.

In handing down her sentence Wednesday, Justice Rosemary Nation told Andrews, “You have broken a clear rule and taken an innocent life.”

Family of 21-year-old Ditto left court in tears.

They said they were hoping for a harsher sentence of at least 10 years in prison.

“I thought it was way too light,” Katie’s father Brian Ditto said.

“The precedent hasn’t been set,” Katie’s sister Kevanne said. “You can get a life sentence for this, but no one sets the legal precedent.”

Katie is remembered as an aspiring nurse who made friends with people everywhere she went.

“She was excellent. Goofy. Beyond funny,” Kevanne said.

“We did everything together,” Katie’s father added.

“She wanted to be a boy so she could shave with my dad, she loved my dad ever since she was little…we were a close family,” Kevanne said–her father breaking down as she recalled the memories.

Justice Nation noted Andrews has a prior conviction for impaired driving.

“Mr. Andrews did not learn his lesson last time he was convicted,” Nation said.

“It’s up to you to decide how the rest of your life plays out,” she said, adding he will face a five-year driving suspension to begin on his first day of any type of parole.

Andrews was allowed to hug his wife goodbye in the courtroom, then was immediately taken into custody.