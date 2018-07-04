Police searching for Kelowna bank robber

Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a Kelowna bank on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the robbery took place at the Royal Bank on Cooper Road, just before 3 p.m. Police say the suspect calmly entered the bank, approached a wicket and produced a note to an employee, which demanded money. The suspect ran from the building towards Harvey Avenue with an undisclosed amount of cash.

READ MORE: Lawyer of former Winnipeg journalist accused in bank robberies asking for psychiatric tests

Video surveillance captured the man just as he entered the bank.

The suspect is described as a non-white male, possibly Fijian, standing approximately 5-foot-6. He has a medium build, medium-length messy black hair and a short beard. He was last seen wearing a pair of black sweat pants, a black baseball hat with a white emblem, a light grey jacket and carrying a green re-usable bag.

READ MORE: Arrests made in Brighton bank robbery

“We are turning to the general public for their help identifying our robbery suspect,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “We urging anyone who may recognize this man to come forward immediately to speak with our investigators.”

If you recognize the suspect, or you have any information that may assist police, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.