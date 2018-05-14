Revelstoke RCMP arrest bank robbery suspect

A 31-year-old Cranbrook man has been arrested in connection with the robbery of a Revelstoke bank.

The suspect allegedly walked into a bank on First Street West on April 6 and demanded cash from the bank teller.

The thief was given an undisclosed amount of cash and fled in a blue Pontiac, according to police.

The suspect has been charged with robbery. His next court appearance is May 22 in Salmon Arm.