Revelstoke RCMP arrest bank robbery suspect
A A
A 31-year-old Cranbrook man has been arrested in connection with the robbery of a Revelstoke bank.
The suspect allegedly walked into a bank on First Street West on April 6 and demanded cash from the bank teller.
The thief was given an undisclosed amount of cash and fled in a blue Pontiac, according to police.
The suspect has been charged with robbery. His next court appearance is May 22 in Salmon Arm.Follow @Jules_Knox
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.