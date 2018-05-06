Canada
Mudslide causes delays between Golden and Revelstoke

A travel advisory is in effect for Highway 1 from Golden to Revelstoke.

DriveBC is reporting a mudslide came down at Heather Mountain in Glacier National Park.

Travellers are advised to expect delays during the day, and possible closures at night.

Crews and equipment are working on site.

drivebc
Golden
Highway 1
Revelstoke
Trans-Canada Highway

