Westside Road reopened after a slide breaches the road
Westside Road is open once again after of a slide damaged the road.
DriveBC posted that the road is open in both directions three kilometres north of Fintry just after 3 p.m. after being closed most of the day.
Traffic is single lane, alternating.
There have been at least two slides in the same area in recent weeks, forcing closure of the road.
