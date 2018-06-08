Alberta RCMP searching for ‘very red with acne’ bank robber

A bank robber’s ego may be bruised after a police description of the suspect.

Stony Plain RCMP said the Servus Credit Union in Wabamun was robbed at around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, by a man with “heavily pock-marked face, very red with acne and appeared infected.”

The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash and appeared to have left on foot, police said.

He’s also described as being about 6’0″ tall, Caucasian and medium build.

A photo of the suspect in the bank shows him wearing sunglasses and what appears to be a blonde wig.