NDP’s Brian Mason holds news conference about political future

Alberta Transportation Minister Brian Mason will hold a news conference on Wednesday morning to discuss his political future.

Mason has been in politics for decades, having served as an MLA since 2000, which makes him the longest-serving member of the 29th Legislature.

READ MORE: Alberta NDP Leader Brian Mason stepping down

He served as leader of Alberta’s New Democrats from 2004 to 2014.

Prior to being elected as an MLA, Mason served as an Edmonton city councillor for Ward 3 for 11 years.

READ MORE: Incoming Alberta premier appoints long-time NDP member as house leader

He was sworn in as the minister of transportation and government house leader on May 24, 2015.

Mason’s news conference is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Alberta legislature.

— More to come…